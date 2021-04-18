LAND O'LAKES, FL - Armida "Kit" Thews, age 87, of Land O' Lakes, FL, formerly of Portage, IN went home to the Lord on April 15, 2021. A private celebration of life will be held in May. Kit was born in northwest Indiana where she raised three children and found the love of her life, Ron, whom she is survived by. They were married 41 years. She is also survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her son, Darrel Spears.