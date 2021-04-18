Nov. 3, 1933 - April 15, 2021
LAND O'LAKES, FL - Armida "Kit" Thews, age 87, of Land O' Lakes, FL, formerly of Portage, IN went home to the Lord on April 15, 2021. A private celebration of life will be held in May. Kit was born in northwest Indiana where she raised three children and found the love of her life, Ron, whom she is survived by. They were married 41 years. She is also survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her son, Darrel Spears.
Kit spent her golden years in Florida surrounded by family, friends and sunshine. Her life was dedicated to serving God and her family and she will be remembered as a pillar of the community in faith, generosity and wisdom.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/) or Gulfside Hospice (813) 501-8201.