Armon Smith
LAS VEGAS, NV - Armon Smith, 55, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Rev. Charles L. Thompson, Officiating.
DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
