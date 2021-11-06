LAS VEGAS, NV - Armon Smith, 55, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Rev. Charles L. Thompson, Officiating.