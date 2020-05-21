× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY, IN - Arnold A. Hohenegger, age 89, of Gary, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 8, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Hohenegger; sister, Katy Ready; as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia-ann Hohenegger (Nee Elkins); parents: Philip and Luzia Hohenegger; sister, Joan Lukas and brother, Max Hohenegger

Funeral services for Arnold will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. 7132 Arizona Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323 with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. with Father Charles Mosley, celebrant, burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the visitation gathering is limited to 25 people, the Mass is limited to 60 people and anyone entering the church must wear a facemask and practice social distancing guild lines.

Arnold was a lifelong resident of the Region. He graduated from Hammond Tech in 1949 and served in the U.S. Army. He was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church for the past 60 years and was a past member of the Holy Name Society. Arnold was a retired tool and die maker and a UAW member.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600