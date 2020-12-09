Arnold 'Arnie' Michael Zingo

HAMMOND, IN — Arnold "Arnie" Michael Zingo, 81, of Hammond, U.S. Army veteran, passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020. He is survived by his children, Mark B. Zingo, of Henderson, NV, Barbara (Sean) Blashill, of Valparaiso, and Brian M. (Ashley) Zingo, of Granger, IN; his sister, Sharon (late Paul) Klus; his grandchildren: Megan Zingo, Michael Zingo, Carter Blashill, Kennedy Blashill, Olivia Zingo and one grandson on the way; his former spouse, Margaret Donovan. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Aurelia Zingo and brothers, George (late Connie) Zingo and Adam Zingo.

Arnold graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He retired as an electrician at LTV Steel in East Chicago after 43 years. He was also a member of American Legion Allied Post 369. Arnie was a great storyteller, a devout Christian, a Notre Dame fan, a player of the Lottery and a true man of leisure. His family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Community Hospital for going above and beyond, and for being there when the family could not be.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 10:00 AM until time of memorial service at 12:00 PM with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik officiating at LaHayne Funeral Home, 6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN. An inurnment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Memorials may be made to the Community Hospital COVID ICU ward through the family. Because of COVID-19, the family asks that face coverings be worn and social distancing be applied. For further information, please call LaHayne Funeral Home at 219/845-3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com