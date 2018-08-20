PORTAGE, IN - Arnold E. Bolint Jr., age 76, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018. He was born on August 17, 1941 to the late Arnold and Rosalina M. (Nee Yaros) Bolint Sr. He was an active member at Nativity of Our Savior and ran the Nativity Downs at the Nativity Festivals for many years. He was a Nipsco retiree and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his son, James M. Bolint and Amanda Gruesbeck of Indianapolis; granddaughter, Kelsey Rian Bolint; brother, Chris (Kayne) Bolint of Portage; sister, Rosan Bolint-Sandbach of Hobart; best-friend, John Devaney of Chesterton. Arnold was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gayla D. Bolint and parents.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
A Mass of Christian burial for Arnold will be Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd. Portage, Indiana 46368. Services will conclude at church. Visitation for Arnold will be Tuesday, August 21, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. prayer service, with Military/American Legion Service to follow at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, (219) 762-3013 or online at