Arnold E. Walko

WHITING, IN — Arnold E. Walko "Uncle Barney" age 94 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Symphony of Dyer. Beloved brother of Marlene (late Lou) Straka, Robert Walko and the late William Walko, Jr., Julian (late Claire) Walko and Emily (late Bert, Sr.) Woess; cherished uncle of Bert (Regina) Woess Jr., Eileen (Paul) Vankavelaar, Christine (Michael) Leahy and Julie (Daniel) Tomczak.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 12:30pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00am to time of services. (Due to the current health crisis, face masks must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.