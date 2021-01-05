Arnold Gough

VALPARAISO, IN - Arnold G. Gough ("Big Arn") of Valparaiso was born in Gary, IN in 1932 to Stella and Victor Gough, one of their eight children. Arnie attended Holy Angels Grade School in Gary where he made many lifelong friends. He received an athletic scholarship to Bishop Noll High School where he starred in football, basketball, and track.

Following his service in the U.S. Army, he completed a bricklaying apprenticeship and shortly thereafter founded Gough Construction Company with his brother Neville. Arnie and Nev started Gough Construction with little more than a pickup truck and a wheelbarrow. Through hard work and great charisma, they built their company into one of the largest and most successful construction companies in the area. Among the hundreds of buildings, the company worked on over the years, one of the proudest achievements was the Southlake Mall, one of the largest and most complicated construction projects ever in Northwest Indiana. Gough Construction is still thriving under the leadership of Arnie's son Raymond (Buzz).