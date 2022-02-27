CALUMET CITY, IL - Arnold John Wiening, age 81, of Calumet City, IL passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 64 years, Donna (nee Nelson) Wiening; five children: James (Lucia), Laurie (Bruce), Donna (late Roger), Tammy (Michael), and Steven (Lindsey). Also surviving are his 16 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren. Arnold was preceded in death by his son-in-law Roger; mother, Dorothy; grandson, Jacob; great grandson, Colin; and numerous other family members.

Arnold is being cremated and will be laid to rest in a private service in Oak Land Memory Lanes in Dolton, IL at a later date. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Arnold's arrangements.

Arnold was retired from LTV Steel, formerly Republic Steel where he worked for 40 years, and missed only three days of work in those 40 years. His last job at LTV was a crane repairman. www.schroederlauer.com