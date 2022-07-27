VALPARAISO - Arnold Joseph Uhrina, 72 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born June 8, 1950 in Chicago, IL to the late Arnold and Mary (Lazar) Uhrina. Arnold was a graduate of St. Francis De Sales High School and was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He continued his service for our country working as an intelligence analyst for the CIA, retiring on October 31, 1997. Arnold also worked at the Valparaiso Wal-Mart for 15 years retiring in 2019 and at the Hammond Technical School teaching automotive classes, retiring in June of 2022. In his free time, you could find him maintaining his yard and in-ground pool. He also enjoyed listening to the blues and was a guitar hobbyist, but most of all Arnold loved spending time with his family.