Arnold Joseph Uhrina
June 8, 1950 - July 23, 2022
VALPARAISO - Arnold Joseph Uhrina, 72 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born June 8, 1950 in Chicago, IL to the late Arnold and Mary (Lazar) Uhrina. Arnold was a graduate of St. Francis De Sales High School and was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He continued his service for our country working as an intelligence analyst for the CIA, retiring on October 31, 1997. Arnold also worked at the Valparaiso Wal-Mart for 15 years retiring in 2019 and at the Hammond Technical School teaching automotive classes, retiring in June of 2022. In his free time, you could find him maintaining his yard and in-ground pool. He also enjoyed listening to the blues and was a guitar hobbyist, but most of all Arnold loved spending time with his family.
Arnold is survived by his sons: Arnie (Lara) Uhrina and Aaron Uhrina; sisters: Anne Uhrina and Mary Jane (Mark) Gloudeman; sister-in-law, Pamela Uhrina; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul Uhrina; and his loving dog, Ryno.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service on Friday, July 29th, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Cremation will follow with a private burial of ashes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, michaeljfox.org.