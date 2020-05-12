× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER, IN - Arnold R. Vierk, age 88 of Munster, passed away on May 9, 2020 at his home from heart complications. He was preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Lola (nee Blank); step-mother: Ruth (nee Keller); brother: Howard (Lydia) Vierk; sister: Charlotte Vierk; brother-in-law and business partner: R.O. Smith; and sister-in-law: Pam Jaracz. Arnie is survived by his loving wife of 65 years: Joan (nee Jaracz); son: Ronald (special friend Kristy); daughter: Sharon (Scott) Munker; grandchildren: Michael Vierk, Emily (Jack) Glerum, Katelyn Vierk, Samantha Munker, and Ryan Munker. Also surviving is his brother: Kenneth, and many nieces and nephews.

After high school graduation, Arnie joined the Naval Reserve for eight years. He worked at the Borden Company and the Western and Southern Life Insurance Company for a few years. Later he owned and operated with his brother-in-law R.O. Smith, Smitty's Bar and Liquor Store in East Chicago, IN for over 30 years.

Arnie loved traveling with his wife and family. He really enjoyed golfing with his buddies. He was very active in the East Chicago/Highland Elks Lodge, serving as Exalted Ruler in 1991 - 1992. He facilitated many Elks charitable events and won many awards including Elk of the Year. He was also the Indiana State Golf Association president and board member for several years.

Private services will be held for Arnold at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing, IL. A Celebration of his wonderful life will be held at a later date, due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Arnie's name may be sent to St. John Lutheran Church, 18100 Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL 60438 or Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321. www.schroederlauer.com