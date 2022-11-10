Arnold Schmidt

He is survived by his wife, Ann Schmidt; daughter, Susan (Mark) Crampton; son, Art (Patricia) Schmidt; grandchildren: Michael, Patrick, and Cassie Crampton, Solimar and Marcos Schmidt, and Christopher (Alexis) Ferro.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, IN, 46324. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November, 12, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave, Munster, IN, 46321. Visitation 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment immediately after the service at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN.