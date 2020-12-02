Arpad (Tonto) Somodi

Tonto resided in Chicago for many years and moved to Highland, IN, over 40 years ago. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn (nee Siemon); his daughter, Gina Marie Somodi; his grandson, Carson; and many siblings, aunts, uncles and other members of the Somodi, Siemon, Szatmary and Nagy families.

Tonto attended both Our Lady of Hungary grade school and Chicago Vocational High School. At retirement age, Tonto left his job of many years at the Burnside Steel Foundry, but decided to keep working. He put in many productive years at both Chicago Magnesium Casting and other local companies. Throughout his life, and well into his late 70s, Tonto was a player and coach with neighborhood softball teams. He played in numerous softball leagues and tournaments throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. People recalled how he had said that being able to play on softball teams with his two sons was a source of great pride for him. Playing softball was his one true passion and during that pursuit, he forged many lifelong friendships with teammates, spectators and sponsors alike.