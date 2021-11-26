Dec. 4, 1928 - Nov. 23, 2021

FRANCESVILLE, IN - Arson Kelly "Pops" Bybee, 92, of Francesville and formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021. He was born December 4, 1928 in Livingston, TN to James Roscoe and Nannie (Alread) Bybee. Kelly retired from Chrysler, where he had worked for 45 years. He was a past member of Calvary Baptist Church, Valparaiso.

In 1987, Kelly married Sophia Kruczek who survives along with their children: Mark (Melissa) Bybee, Cynthia (Mike) Owen, Dawnna Standish, and Scott (Kelli) Ensign; grandchildren: Michael and Christopher Owen, Colette Mazurek, Alivia, Connor, and Caleb Ensign, and Kari Bybee, and Jennifer Standish; great-granddaughters: Vivian Standish and Madison Owen; nephew, Rick (Bev) Spochart; and sister-in-law, Ann Polight. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.