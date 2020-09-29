× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - After a long and courageous battle against Multiple Sclerosis and End Stage Renal Disease, Artemis Louis Panayi, age 65, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Artie is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Panayi; his children: Angela, Eleni (Paul), Dena (Daniel), Nick, Louie, and Pauline (Juan); and his granddaughters, Eleni and Sophia.

Artie was preceded in death by his beloved parents: Louis and Betty Panayi; and his brother Pete Panayi. Artie loved music, dancing, cars, and his family. His faith in religion never wavered, regardless of what difficulty life put in his path.

Artie loved to work with his hands, and even when that was no longer a possibility, he continued to challenge himself to learn new things. Artie was passionate about teaching others and lived to pass his knowledge on to those around him. He had a contagious smile that can still be seen when you look at his children. Artie will be forever remembered by his wife and children, who ask you to join them in honoring his life in the coming days.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Trisagion Service beginning at 5:00 PM.