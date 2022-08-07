 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur A. Cueller "Artie"

Arthur A. Cueller "Artie"

August 8, 2022

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON AND BROTHER "ARTIE," ON HIS 3rd ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Artie, not a day goes by that we don't think of you. You will never be forgotten.

We love and miss you vary much.

Love, Mom, Dad, Sister and Brother.

