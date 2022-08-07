Arthur A. Cueller "Artie"

August 8, 2022
IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON AND BROTHER "ARTIE," ON HIS 3rd ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
Artie, not a day goes by that we don't think of you. You will never be forgotten.
We love and miss you vary much.
Love, Mom, Dad, Sister and Brother.
August 8, 2022
IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON AND BROTHER "ARTIE," ON HIS 3rd ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
Artie, not a day goes by that we don't think of you. You will never be forgotten.
We love and miss you vary much.
Love, Mom, Dad, Sister and Brother.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.