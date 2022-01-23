MUNSTER, IN - Arthur "Archie" F. Flores 74, of Munster, IN passed away on January 15, 2022 at home with wife Susan by his side. Arthur was preceded in death by his precious daughter Susan (Susie) F. Flores and his parents, Oliver and Jenny Flores. Arthur is survived by his wife, Susan of 54 years; his children: Anthony Flores, Rochelle Flores, and Ryan (Laura) Flores. Arthur is also survived by his sibling: Dennis Garcia, and Joyce (Jesse) Escamilla; Sister-in-Law Letitia (Late John) Makowski; Brother-in-Law Steven (Pat) Arreguin, Brother-in-Law Henry (late Rosa) Guzman, Brother-in-Law Roman (Joyce) Delgado; Grand-daughterS: Heather, Julie, Katie, Jordan, and his precious little Isabella Susie Flores, who called him "Papa Archie" who Arthur had a special connection with since her birth.