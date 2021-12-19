Sep. 13, 1966 - Dec. 9, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Arthur "Art" Leon, age 55, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Art is survived by his wife; two children; three grandchildren: Jacob, Caden, Ethan; father, Antonio C. Leon; siblings: Carlos (Irma) Leon, Antonia (Noe) Gallardo, Gloria (Sam) Rodriguez, Veronica (John) Jacquez, Robert (Linda) Leon; and Valentino and Eva Llerena.

Art was preceded in death by his mother, Minerva Leon; brother, Fernando Leon; and sisters: Leticia and Graciela Leon.

Art was a cook for over 25 years at El Ranchito in Gary, IN. He was very fun, loving, and a joker. Art loved his family and adored his grandchildren. Art will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to his family.

