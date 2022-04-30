HOBART - Arthur "Art" W. Hamilton, age 92, a life-long resident of Hobart, IN, passed away in Jesup, GA on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Art is survived by his children: Cindi (Tim) Otto, Kent (Fran) Hamilton, and Lyn Alice Hamilton; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Art is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Juanita.

Family and friends may gather at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel (600 W. Old Ridge Rd, Hobart) on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 9:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. A funeral service will follow visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. To watch Art's service, please visit the Rees Funeral Home Facebook page and a live video will begin at 11:00 A.M. At rest, Evergreen Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the Hamilton family requests that you make memorial contributions in Art's memory to Hospice of South Georgia Inc. (1625 Sunset Blvd, Jesup, GA 31545)

