 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arthur "Art" W. Hamilton

  • 0
Arthur "Art" W. Hamilton

HOBART - Arthur "Art" W. Hamilton, age 92, a life-long resident of Hobart, IN, passed away in Jesup, GA on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Art is survived by his children: Cindi (Tim) Otto, Kent (Fran) Hamilton, and Lyn Alice Hamilton; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Art is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Juanita.

Family and friends may gather at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel (600 W. Old Ridge Rd, Hobart) on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 9:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. A funeral service will follow visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. To watch Art's service, please visit the Rees Funeral Home Facebook page and a live video will begin at 11:00 A.M. At rest, Evergreen Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the Hamilton family requests that you make memorial contributions in Art's memory to Hospice of South Georgia Inc. (1625 Sunset Blvd, Jesup, GA 31545)

To view full obituary and share condolences, please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters continue to battke powerful blaze on Valpo University campus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts