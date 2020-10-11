MUNSTER, IN - Arthur Bartholomew Halpin, of Munster, Indiana, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020, at the age of 90. Art, the youngest of Edward John Halpin and Caroline McNearney Halpin's 13 children, was born January 6, 1930 in Crosby, North Dakota. Art grew up in Spokane Washington, and graduated from Otis Orchard's High School. Art was a proud army veteran, having served overseas from 1946-1950. Art was truly a renaissance man. He excelled at many sports, including boxing, football, and tennis. He attended Gonzago University, and graduated from the University of North Dakota, where he played on the same football team as his brothers, Frederick and Ignatious. Art came from a musical family, and was still singing Irish ballads despite battling dementia. Art was also a devout catholic, and would pray the rosary every day. Art enjoyed ballroom dancing and was an avid bridge player until losing his sight.