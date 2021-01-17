Arthur C. Longoria

Art was born on January 28, 1936, in Harlingen, TX to Pedro and Catalina Longoria. Art is survived by his loving wife, Mara (Marich) Longoria, with whom he shared 44 beautiful years of marriage; his beloved children: Greta (Chuck) Carroll, Artie (Kathy) Longoria, Donna (Bob) Blandford and Eric (Kate) Longoria; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Art was the oldest of seven children and is survived by sisters: Irma (Ramon Gonzales) Quillin, Sylvia Newcomb, Flora Galvan, Graciela (Jim) Fry, Dalia (Harry) Arthur; and brother, Peter Longoria.He was preceded in death by parents: Pedro and Catalina Longoria.

Art was a graduate of Los Fresnos High School, TX. He was a 40-year Inland Steel retiree from #3 Cold Strip, #4 Pickle Line Operator, where he set many records that he was proud of. Art was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Isaac Walton, and The Ski Club at Inland Steel. Art loved being outdoors, and from a young age had a natural ability for hunting and fishing which he passed down to his sons, and anyone willing to learn. Art loved woodworking and made many things for his family. He also enjoyed working in his yard, of which he was so proud. Art was a beautiful dancer and cherished spending time with his family and friends.