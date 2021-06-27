WHITING/ROBERTSDALE - Arthur C. Peschke, II, 72 of Whiting (Robertsdale), died peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Deborah Lewis Peschke, marking their 50th Wedding Anniversary this past December 17; loving father of Daniel (Cassandra Velasco) Peschke, Chris (Amy Migler-Jones) Peschke and Michael Peschke; cherished grandfather of Melissa, Daniel, Anthony, Savannah, Charles, Ruth, Lilyanne and James; adoring great grandpa of Rhylie, Ryan, Johnathan and Greyson; dearest brother of Rosetta Kimbler, Esther (James) Sell, Candice (Donald) Kelly, Cindy (Richard) Caylor and William Peschke; dear brother-in-law of Jack (Patty) Lewis, Beverly Dzurovack, Peggy (Bill) Jones, Pat (Peggy) Newell and Paulette (Ray) Dzurovack; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Arthur Charles Peschke, III and a niece, Sheila Sell and his parents, Art and Minnie Peschke.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 6:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Pastor Paul Vale of the New Life Christian Church, Whiting, officiating followed by Military Honors by the United States Navy and the American Legion, Whiting Post 80; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00pm to the time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.
Arthur Peschke was born on June 1, 1949 to Art and Minnie Peschke at St. Margaret Hospital, Hammond and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Hammond High School, Class of 1967 and enlisted in the US Navy. A proud Veteran of the Viet Nam Conflict, Art was an active member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80. He was a retiree of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local 272 of Chicago. He was Vice-President of the Hammond Park Board, past board member of the Hammond Port Authority; co-founder of the Wolf Lake Conservation Project, member of the Hammond Parks Foundation, the Whiting B.P.O.E., Lodge 1273 (memorial service Sunday at 4:00pm) and a past leader of Boy Scout Troop 204 and Cub Scout Pack 260, volunteering for many scouting events. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for Pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. "We will always carry you in our hearts." (219) 659-4400