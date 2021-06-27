Arthur C. Peschke, II

Arthur Peschke was born on June 1, 1949 to Art and Minnie Peschke at St. Margaret Hospital, Hammond and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Hammond High School, Class of 1967 and enlisted in the US Navy. A proud Veteran of the Viet Nam Conflict, Art was an active member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80. He was a retiree of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local 272 of Chicago. He was Vice-President of the Hammond Park Board, past board member of the Hammond Port Authority; co-founder of the Wolf Lake Conservation Project, member of the Hammond Parks Foundation, the Whiting B.P.O.E., Lodge 1273 (memorial service Sunday at 4:00pm) and a past leader of Boy Scout Troop 204 and Cub Scout Pack 260, volunteering for many scouting events. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for Pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. "We will always carry you in our hearts." (219) 659-4400