WHITING, IN - Arthur D. Jacobs, 88 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at the Beecher Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Beecher, IL. He was the beloved husband of 45 years to the late Roberta M (Stirling) Jacobs who passed away January 24, 2018; loving father of Dawn (Roger) Phillips and the late Mark A. Jacobs; cherished grandfather of Jacob and Connor Phillips; dear brother-in-law of Donna (late Jim) Stirling and Ray (Carol) Stirling; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 10:00am at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 118th St. and Atchison Ave., Whiting with the Rev. John C. Henry, officiating; interment, Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the Baran Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00pm and at the church on Thursday morning from 9:00am to time of services.
Arthur Jacobs was born on July 26, 1930 to Arthur G. and Esther Jacobs and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1949. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington and had attended Valparaiso University. Arthur was a former supervisor from the Inland Steel Co., East Chicago and was a self-employed realtor. He was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting, the former St. John Lutheran Church, Whiting and the Whiting Lions Club. He loved to 'tinker' around the house and spend time with his family. A devoted husband, dad and grandpa, Arthur will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Hospital, would be appreciated
