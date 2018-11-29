CROWN POINT, IN - Arthur E. Loomis III, age 66, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 24 years: Linda; daughters: DeeAnna (Mark Croarkin) Samano, Carrie (James) Clatterbuck, Donna Cacini; granddaughters: Brittany, Dianna, Shawnna and Savanna; brothers: Ron (Teresa) Loomis, Rick (Lynn) Loomis, Jim (Shawn) Loomis; sisters: Lynn Wigmore, Kathy (Fred) Shivalec, Lori (Tony) Summers.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Betty Loomis, brother-in-law: Willie T. Patton, and best friend: Jimmy Graden.
Arthur started working in the family business, Loomis Heating & Air, as a teenager then became the owner and operator. He graduated from Crown Point High School and was in the National Guard Reserves. Arthur was a great husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an active member of the Crown Point Eagles. He was also a great storyteller, who appreciated a good audience. Arthur enjoyed golfing with his dad and brother-in-law, Fred. His favorite TV shows were Westerns. Arthur was an animal lover, especially for his cats and dogs.
Per Art's request, there will be no funeral services and arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECPTION CENTRE, 606 E 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
