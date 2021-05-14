Arthur E. Thomason

Jan. 2, 1936 — May 8, 2021

BOLIVAR, MO — Arthur Eugene Thomason, 85, of Bolivar, MO, formerly of Plainfield, IL, Chesterton and Wheatfield, IN, Morganton, GA, and Streamwood, IL, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, with his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter at his side. Arthur was born January 2, 1936, in East Chicago, IN, to the late Henry Hollin and Lucille (Lively) Thomason.

Arthur retired from Western Electric where he worked as a methods analyst. Arthur's beloved wife, Sandra, who passed away in 2018, was the love of his life. Arthur was also preceded in death by his parents and a grandson.

Arthur enjoyed being out in the country, sports, music of most kinds —especially country and bluegrass, model trains, American and world history, guns and ending the occasional day with his scotch. He loved helping people, but mostly enjoyed being out on the porch smoking his pipe while visiting with his children and grandchildren.