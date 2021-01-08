Arthur 'Elvis Lee' Elizondo
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Arthur "Elvis Lee" Elizondo, 69, of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lupe Elizondo; five children: Elizabeth (Jose A. "El Platano" Maldonado) Elizondo, Mary Hernandez, Carlos Elizondo, Ruben Duran Elizondo and Arthur (Priscilla Santana) Elizondo Jr.; five grandchildren: Clarissa Cecilia (Daniel Velez) Maldonado, Angel M. Maldonado, Analysse Maldonado, Eric Gutierrez and Mia Isabella Elizondo; two great-grandsons, Devani Walter Okimosh and Daniel Emiliano Velez; siblings: Elena Cantu, Juan (Marlene) Elizondo, Roman G. Elizondo, Yolanda (Juan) Silva, Sylvia (Rolando) Ortiz, Norma (Dino "Cunado") Atilano, Sonia (Ben) Olivarez, Rosie (Ezekiel) Valero, Hector Elizondo, Irma (Rene) Gonzalez and Amelia Elizondo; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Rosalio and Severiana Elizondo; brothers, Jesus "Chuy" Elizondo, Rosalio "Roach" Elizondo Jr. (late wife, Petra and baby Carlos) and Jose "El Gato Negro" Elizondo; sister, Gloria Gonzalez; and nieces, Erica and Diana Atilano.
Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021. Family and friends will share words from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (A maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks and social distancing will be required). Private cremation to follow.
Arthur retired from L.T.V. Steel Company in 2003 after over 30 years of service. He loved riding motorcycles, feeding birds, thunderstorms and all that nature has to offer, of course while enjoying his cold beer on a 5.0 with a shot of whitty whitty whack whack while listening to Elvis and James Brown. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com