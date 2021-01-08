Arthur 'Elvis Lee' Elizondo

Arthur retired from L.T.V. Steel Company in 2003 after over 30 years of service. He loved riding motorcycles, feeding birds, thunderstorms and all that nature has to offer, of course while enjoying his cold beer on a 5.0 with a shot of whitty whitty whack whack while listening to Elvis and James Brown. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com