Arthur G. 'Art' Parratt

Art retired from Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant after 40 years of service as a millwright. Art also retired from Torrence Auto Body. Art was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War as a lineman and was honorably discharged as a Sargent. Art was a member of American Legion Post # 697, Lansing, Illinois. He was an Avid Indy Car and NASCAR fan. He was a pit crew member for Indy and Michigan races from 1979 to 1984. He was the "Mayor" of Lan Oak Lanes and the Deadbeats bowling team. Art was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Art's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Wounded Warrior Project or the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.