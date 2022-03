Jan. 11, 1940 - March 9, 2022

MONTICELLO, IN - Arthur Gene Hixon, 82, of Monticello, IN, passed away on March 9, 2022 with his wife of 55 years, Lyvonne, by his side.

Visitation will be held at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN on Monday, March 14, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., with a service at 7:00 p.m. Masks are encouraged.

Visit Art's online guestbook at http://www.GeisenFuneralHome.com or call 219-663-2500 for more information.