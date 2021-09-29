Arthur H. Hopper

Jan. 1, 1929 - Sept. 26, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Arthur H. Hopper, age 92 a longtime Crown Point resident passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was born on January 1, 1929 to the late Edward and Ardelle Hopper. He served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps, during World War II. Arthur owned and operated Drywall Service of Gary, Inc. He was a member of the American Legion Post 430 of Merrillville and also the VFW Post 1563 of Merrillville. Arthur loved golfing, fishing, gardening, and bowling.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Hopper of Crown Point, IN; four children: Edward (Cheryl) Hopper of Hebron, IN; June Ann (Tom) Kowalski of Crown Point, IN; Dale (Debi) Hopper of Rockledge, FL; Renee (Kevin) Banks of Aurora, IL; step-children: Kevin Nay of Dyer, IN; Colleen (Val) Ploetz of Lowell, IN; Larry (John) Duhamel-Nay of Algonquin, IL; one brother, George (Mary Jane) Hopper of Crown Point, IN; former wife, Irene Hopper, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Pat Hopper; one stepson, Scott Nay; two brothers: Robert "Bob"and John; five sisters: Hazel, Marian, Jeanie, Elizabeth "Betty" and Laura.

Funeral services are Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph St., Winfield/Crown Point with Pastor Shawn Evans officiating. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Visitation is Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel. (219) 661-2600.