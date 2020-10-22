VALPRAISO, IN - Arthur H. Schulz, 77 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born January 23, 1943 in Chicago to Arthur G. and Leona (Millies) Schulz. Art graduated from Luther South High School in Chicago. He made his career as the President and General Manager with A.P. Green/Harbison-Walker Refractories Co. for 51 years. Art was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, and enjoyed fishing, traveling, and reading, but his true passion was cooking. He will be remembered as a smart and hardworking man with an outgoing personality and good sense of humor. Art was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be dearly missed.