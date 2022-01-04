Arthur J. Ortiz

GARY, IN - Arthur J. "Artie" Ortiz, age 69 of Gary, IN passed away December 30, 2021. Artie is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Eva (nee Quintanilla) and her sons: Damian Paz and Mark Paz; siblings: Buster (Louanna), Eddie (Rhonda), and Ray; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents: Julia (Cruz) and Antonio Ortiz; siblings: Antonia "Cookie" Santos, Jerry, and Raulie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at St. Mary Church, Indianapolis Blvd. at 144th St., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Frank Torres officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 4:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN and on Thursday morning from 9:30a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Fr. Torres will pray the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Artie retired from the Indiana Department of Transportation; also previously worked at the Port of Indiana as a Longshoreman and spent some time in the Army. He loved going to Pierceton, IN to his campground lot. Artie enjoyed dancing, boating, collecting antiques, traveling with his wife, going to yard sales and most of all spending time with his wife Eva and family. A believer in Christ, a devout Catholic and long-time member and Deacon of Holy Rosary Parish in Gary until its closing. During the holiday season he enjoyed helping taking kids from the parish to the circus and to the "Christmas Story" movie. He was very much and will be deeply missed by all. To send an online condolence, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com