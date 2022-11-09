GRIFFITH, IN - Arthur John Sawyer, age 92, of Griffith passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He is survived by his sons: Richard (Diane) Sawyer and Philip (Renee) Sawyer; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Carley), Garrett, Matthew, Michael, and Megan; great-grandchildren: Cambria, Kaiza, and Aaron; sister: Mary Julia Bolda; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife: Joan; his parents: Joseph and Louise Sawyer; and his siblings: Raymond, William, James, and George "Edward".

Funeral service will begin at 9:30 A.M. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave, Griffith with the Funeral Mass starting at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. in Griffith with Father Theodore Mens celebrating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at White Funeral Home in Griffith.

Arthur graduated from Catholic Central High School (Bishop Noll). He was a Marine Corp. Veteran; retired from Swift and Co. in Hammond (22 yrs.) and Inland Steel (22 yrs.). He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, their Men's Club, and an usher. Arthur enjoyed golfing, bowling, working crossword puzzles and spending time with his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred in Arthur's memory to Meals on Wheels or to Parkinson's Research.

For more information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.