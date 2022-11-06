May 4, 1944 - Nov. 4, 2022

Arthur L. "Art" Zimmerman passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022, at the age of 78, after having a stroke.

Art was born in Topeka, KS and grew up in Highland, IN. After graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Army for four years. Art retired from General Mills after working there for over 40 years. He will be remembered as a kind, low key man who was always ready to help friends or neighbors.

The outdoors and fishing were Art's passions. He took a 6000 mile trip fishing and camping trip three times all along the California coast up to Alaska and back. Art always had his dog by his side.

He had many interests and talents. Art enjoyed restoring classic cars early in his life and then turned to collecting and restoring Antique rifles. He had a keen interest in learning about anything, US History, astronomy, gardening, nature, languages, you name it. You would not be disappointed if you were lucky enough to have him cook a dinner for you as he was a good cook and specialized in Mexican dishes and Caribbean or pretty much anything hot.

Art was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Virginia Zimmerman. He is survived by his sister, Cheryl (Ed) Hopper; and his brother, Barry Zimmerman; nephews and nieces: Shawn (Misty) Zimmerman, Michael (Lauren) Atlas, Krista Vankosky and Heather Zimmerman; numerous great nieces and great nephews.

In lieu of flowers and to celebrate Art's life, please select Arborday.org for a tree to be planted in his honor, InternationalFundForAnimals.org or a charity of your choice.

Art will be cremated and a family gathering to be determined at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

