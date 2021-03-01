Arthur L. Kidd, Jr.

HAMMOND, IN - Arthur L. Kidd Jr., age 84, of Hammond, IN, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021.

He is survived by his brothers: Richard (Caroline) Kidd and Robert (Pat) Kidd; loving children: Kathy Greene, Amy (Robert) McKnight and Marcus Signorelli; adored granddaughter Christina Signorelli; and numerous other grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arthur was preceded in death by his first wife, Sybil; second wife, Katherine; and brothers: Edward (Jackie) Kidd and Jerry Kidd.

Arthur was a manager at National T Grocery Store, a Teamsters 142 truck driver for Pepsi Cola, and a greeter at Ultra Foods in Highland,. He also graduated from Crown Point High School in 1954 and was a Veteran of the Marine Corp.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Luis Valerio Romero officiating at Castle Hill Funeral Home, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 followed by Interment Services at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

For service information please call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.