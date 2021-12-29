Dec. 4, 1939 - Dec. 26, 2021
NEW WHITELAND, IN - Arthur Leroy Volk, 82, of New Whiteland, Indiana, (formerly of Highland, IN) peacefully passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
Arthur was born on December 4, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Edward Volk and Charlotte (Schmidt) Volk-Hoskins.
Arthur married the love of his life, the late Mary E. (Peterman) Volk, on June 9, 1960 in Hammond, Indiana; they were married for forty-nine wonderful years.
Arthur proudly served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1962. He later worked as a union machinist for Inland Steel for more than thirty years until his retirement. Arthur was one of the most quietly intelligent men that you could hope to meet. His ability to understand and repair anything mechanical was amazing, and his willingness to help someone in need inspired his family and friends. He loved being a grandfather and was proud of all of his grandchildren. One of his greatest joys in later life was spending time with his dog, Hannah. His other hobbies included guitar playing, woodworking, auto repair, traveling and showing up places unannounced.
Arthur is survived by his three children: David (Leah) Volk of California, Daniel (Michele) Volk of North Judson, IN and Cherri (John) Purdie of New Whiteland, IN; his six grandchildren: Joshua, Timothy, Lindzy, Thomas, Joseph and Samuel; his sister, Lucy (Jack) Hott of Kansas City, MO, and several nieces and nephews.
Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Volk; his parents, Edward Volk and Charlotte Volk-Hoskins; his stepfather, Albert Hoskins; his brother, Bruce Volk.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mace Cemetery in Mace, Indiana, located in Walnut Township, Montgomery County.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jessen & Keller Funeral Homes - Whiteland Chapel.