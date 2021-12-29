Arthur Leroy Volk

Arthur proudly served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1962. He later worked as a union machinist for Inland Steel for more than thirty years until his retirement. Arthur was one of the most quietly intelligent men that you could hope to meet. His ability to understand and repair anything mechanical was amazing, and his willingness to help someone in need inspired his family and friends. He loved being a grandfather and was proud of all of his grandchildren. One of his greatest joys in later life was spending time with his dog, Hannah. His other hobbies included guitar playing, woodworking, auto repair, traveling and showing up places unannounced.