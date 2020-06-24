Arthur M. "Art" Catenazzo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Arthur M. Catenazzo, age 88, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: Michael (Linda) Catenazzo and Lisa Kindwald; grandchildren: Jenna and Morgan Kindwald, Tami Newsom and Niki Mason; five step grandchildren; siblings: Angie, Pat and Cathy (Tweety). Preceded in death by his parents Gerry and Lena Catenazzo and his wife, Barbara Catenazzo.

Art proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He dedicated 42 years and 4 months to his job as a shift manager at U.S. Steel, North Sheet Mill. Art truly enjoyed walking in the mall. He spent six days a week for thirty years with his group of walking buddies doing five laps around the mall everyday. He was (unofficially) appointed Mayor of the Mall. Art will be truly missed by those who knew and loved him.

A visitation will take place on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church (5920 Waite St., Merrillville, IN) with funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m.. Rev. Michael Maginot officiating. Inurnment Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be limited, guests are required to wear a face mask and encouraged to keep social distancing at 6 feet. Condolences may offered by visiting