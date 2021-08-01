MOORESVILLE, IN - Arthur Pogosoff of Mooresville, IN and formerly of Munster and East Chicago, IN passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (nee Wileshal) Pogosoff; daughter, Sharon Pogosoff Mayer; granddaughters: Ava Lyn Mayer, Emma Hope Mayer, devoted son-in-law, Tim Green; sisters: Violet (Frank) Zudock and Helen Pogosoff; and numerous nieces and nephews. Art was preceded in death by his parents, Koch and Hiastan Pogosoff.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Rev. Fr. Tavit Boyajian officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Thursday, at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service.

Art graduated from E.C. Washington High School in 1949 and was employed by the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the onset of the Korean War and was assigned to the 501st Military Police Company of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Hood, TX, where he graduated as an Honor Student at the Division's N.C.O. Academy. Additionally, Art had also served in the Indiana State Guard, the Indiana National Guard and the Army Reserves. He was also a longtime member of the American Legion Post 369 in East Chicago, IN.