IN LOVING MEMORY OF ARTHUR T. GEAR ON HIS 5TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. These last 5 years without you Dad have flown by and yet dragged by second by second. Today, like many other days brings special thoughts of you. It's a reminder that life's road is sometimes rough. Our memories are all that we have stored in our hearts, so today we are sending thoughts to Heaven on the Anniversary of the day you went away. You are missed more than words could ever say. We Love You Dad, Daughters: Linda (Greg), Karen (Randy) and Son, Frank (Kim).

