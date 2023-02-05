May 10, 1918 - Feb. 1, 2023

VALPARAISO - Artie G. Guill, age 104, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on February 1, 2023. She was born on May 10, 1918, in Miller County, Missouri to Arthur G. Waite and Della (Bond) Waite. Artie moved to Valparaiso, IN in 1942. She was married to Hillis B. Guill for 52 years and preceded her in death in 1991. Artie was an avid bowler, seamstress and crafter, and loved to travel and made friends wherever she went.

Also preceding her in death, her son, Hillis Michael Guill and daughter-in-law, Toni Jean (Knowak) Guill; her brothers: Ned Waite and Alan Waite; her sisters: Clarice Shelton, Martha Blankenship and Fern Burks all of Missouri. Artie is survived by her daughter, Nita "Suzann" Buxbaum (Vernon) of Valparaiso, IN; with whom she lived for the last 16 years; four grandchildren: Darren Buxbaum of Valparaiso, Julie Kalainov (David) of Kenilworth, IL, Bradley Scott Guill (Stacy) of Fishers, IN and Jason Michael Guill; 10 great-grandchildren: Madison and Tyge Buxbaum, Sydney, Lucas and Hailey Kalainov, Laryn Davidson, Cameron Guill, Dylan Guill, Jordan Guill and Ryan Guill.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN. Rev. Tom Clark Officiating. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com