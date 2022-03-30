Arturo Salinas Sr.

He is survived by his beloved wife Elisabeth (nee Kreiser) Salinas; three children: Arturo (Bonni) Salinas Jr., David (Maureen) Salinas, ad Barbara Salinas; and four grandchildren: Arthur Salinas, Michael Salinas, Robert Salinas, and Erica Salinas. Arturo honorably served our country in the US Army from 1951 – 1954 and achieved the rank of Sergeant. He was assigned to B Battery, 272nd Field Artillery BN in Neu Ulm, Germany. After his honorable discharge, Arturo worked at US Steel – South Works. He retired from US Steel in 1983 as General Foreman. From 1985 – 1995 he worked at the main US Post Office in Chicago.