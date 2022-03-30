LANSING, IL - Arturo Salinas Sr., age 91 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
He is survived by his beloved wife Elisabeth (nee Kreiser) Salinas; three children: Arturo (Bonni) Salinas Jr., David (Maureen) Salinas, ad Barbara Salinas; and four grandchildren: Arthur Salinas, Michael Salinas, Robert Salinas, and Erica Salinas. Arturo honorably served our country in the US Army from 1951 – 1954 and achieved the rank of Sergeant. He was assigned to B Battery, 272nd Field Artillery BN in Neu Ulm, Germany. After his honorable discharge, Arturo worked at US Steel – South Works. He retired from US Steel in 1983 as General Foreman. From 1985 – 1995 he worked at the main US Post Office in Chicago.
Friends are invited to visit with Arturo's family on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12:00 Noon, with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Arturo will be entombed at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. www.schroederlauer.com