MERRILLVILLE, IN - Arvella Wilhite age 86 of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020.

She is survived by her loving family Gail (Tom) of Lowell, IN, Ron (Cathy) of Appleton, WI, Bob (Margie) of Vancleave, MS, Roger (Amy) Wilhite of Highland, IN, her many grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving dog Lucky.

Arvella was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Harold; parents Ruth and Frederick Gussman; her sister Lorraine Simpson, and by her granddaughter Ashley.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave., (45th Ave.) in Griffith with Pastor James Williams officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday February 19, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Arvella was retired co-owner of Highland Shell Gas Station on 45th Ave. and Indianapolis Boulevard. She enjoyed playing Bingo, swimming, watching TV game shows, and reading. Arvella was a member of a Bunco Club for over 29 years and a member of a Shuffleboard Club in Florida. She enjoyed campfires, her home at Lake Shaffer, working part-time at Indiana Beach, and playing in the parks with her grandchildren.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.