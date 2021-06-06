Asael F. Wilson Rivera

Asael was called home May 25, 2021. Asael was proceeded in death by his mother Rosemary Wilson. Asael was a loving young man and was grateful of the life he was given. He enjoyed playing basketball, video games, and loved to watch his favorite childhood movies. He leaves to cherish his memory three sisters: Mariaantonia Wilson, Jessica Wilson, Denise Rivera; two very special brothers: Orlando Rivera And Francisco Rivera Jr.; Stepbrother Juan Guero Suarez. Father Francisco Rivera; Grandmother, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Special Friends who helped care for Asael. Asael will be missed and loved always. Service will be held Monday June 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Gualupe 3510 Deodar Street Street East Chicago, IN Viewing will begin at 9:30 AM with service immediately following at 10:00 AM. Arrangements entrusted to MANUEL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME.