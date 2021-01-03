Your wings were ready but our hearts were not.

Ashlie Ann Patz age 34 of Hebron, IN departed her earthly life on Christmas Eve 2020. Ashlie was born in Ottawa, Illinois, to Edwin A. Patz Jr. and Cheryl A. Dombroskie Patz.

She is survived by her children: Brody McGuire and Cora Midkiff; her mother, Cheryl Patz Lawson (Brian Norrick); Sisters Tracie (Dan) Moldenhauer); Cassie (Mike) Sherwood; grandparents: Edwin A. Patz Sr. and Patricia Patz; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Ashlie was preceded in death by her father, Edwin A. Patz Jr.; uncle, Keith Patz; and grandparents: Jack and Doreen Dombroskie.

Ashlie was a loving mother who also enjoyed gardening, cooking and especially loved singing!

Friends may visit with family Sunday, January 3, 2020 at: Faith Bible Church, 15327 Cline Ave. Lowell, IN 46356 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m.