Asuncion Perez Cabrera

Asuncion Perez Cabrera

Aug. 11, 1948—Dec. 3, 2022

CHICAGO, IL—Asuncion Perez Cabrera, 74, of Chicago, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Jesus Cabrera; her loving children: Sandra Logan, Hector (DeMary) Cabrera, Deborah Cabrera, Jessica Cabrera, and Catherine (Pedro) Preciado; beloved grandchildren: Lily, Tati, Nina, Samuel, Nathan, Emanuel, and Kane; great-grandchildren: Isabella, Natasha, Giovanni, Liliana, and Evalyn.

Asuncion always had a smile on her face and was willing to help those in need. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 523 Sibley St., Hammond, IN 46320. Service will be held Friday, December 9, at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church. Interment will be at Memory Lane.

