Aug. 11, 1948—Dec. 3, 2022

CHICAGO, IL—Asuncion Perez Cabrera, 74, of Chicago, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Jesus Cabrera; her loving children: Sandra Logan, Hector (DeMary) Cabrera, Deborah Cabrera, Jessica Cabrera, and Catherine (Pedro) Preciado; beloved grandchildren: Lily, Tati, Nina, Samuel, Nathan, Emanuel, and Kane; great-grandchildren: Isabella, Natasha, Giovanni, Liliana, and Evalyn.

Asuncion always had a smile on her face and was willing to help those in need. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 523 Sibley St., Hammond, IN 46320. Service will be held Friday, December 9, at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church. Interment will be at Memory Lane.