Sept. 12, 1938 - April 20, 2021

NEW CHICAGO, IN - Atha E. Brown-Devine, age 82, of New Chicago passed away Tuesday April 20, 2021 at her home. She was born September 12, 1938 in East Chicago, IN. Atha was a homemaker, a devoted mother and wife. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Chicago.

Atha is survived by her husband, Michael Devine of New Chicago; three children: Flora Roulette of Hobart, Cindy Tschopp of Valparaiso, and Frank (Mona) Brown, III of Burns Harbor; eight grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; one brother, William (Dr. Patricia) Hosch of Merrillville.

Atha was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and one sister.

Funeral services will be Monday April 26, 2021 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342 with Pastor Jerry Stepp officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Private burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery Valparaiso, IN.

DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, no more than 50 attendees may be in the Funeral Home at any one time. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing observed. www.reesfuneralhomes.com