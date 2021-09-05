SHERMAN OAKS, CA - Athena "Tina" Grabara (nee Triantos), age 97 of Sherman Oaks, CA, formerly of East Chicago and Highland, IN passed away peacefully on Monday, August 23, 2021. She is survived by her loving sons: Thomas Grabara (Janet Eriks), Steve (Susan) Grabara; and nieces: Cindy Blosky, Margie (Jeff) Harmon. Preceded by the father of her children, Harry Grabara; sisters: Christine Triantos, Sophie Triantos, Dee Triantos, Georgia Triantos and Connie (late, Nick) Blosky; brother, Nick Triantos; and nephew, Crist Triantos.

Tina was a loving mother with a heart of gold. She was a kind and caring individual who tried to help everyone that she came in contact with. Tina worked for Graver Tank and Manufacturing in East Chicago and then when it closed, she went on to retire from Inland Steel. She was artistic and could have been an artist. Tina enjoyed knitting and maintaining her house and time with her family.