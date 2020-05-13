× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Athene Knapik (nee Kouris)

MUNSTER, IN — Athene Knapik (nee Kouris), 89, of Munster passed away Sunday May 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Beth Anne (David) Moll; son, Peter (Margaret) Knapik; grandaughters, Katelyn and Kara Knapik; her sister, Marilyn (William) Darmody; brothers-in-law, Harold (Phyllis) Gerike and Walter (Janet) Knapik; numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, parents Michael and Edith Kouris and sister Judy Gerike.

Athene was a graduate Hammond High School, worked for many years for McShane's and Walgreens Drug Store. She was very active in her church, loved singing in the choir and participating in United Methodist Women activities, and a member of the PEO Chapter BH and Woodmar Womans Club.

A memorial service will be held at a later date after the concerns of COVID-19 have susbsided. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Hammond, The Hospice of the Calumet Area or The Salvation Army.

Special thanks to the Rev. Mary vanWijk for the love and support she had shown Athene and her family. Thank you also to Athene's wonderful friends who never forgot about her during her extended illness. She was truly blessed and will be dearly missed.

Arrangements entrusted through McCOY FUNERAL CHAPEL, HAMMOND.