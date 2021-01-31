Dec. 12, 1936 - Jan. 24, 2021

SOUTH BEND - Audrey A. Slingsby entered her heavenly home on Sunday, January 24, 2021, in the comfort of her daughter and son-in-law's home. She was born on December 12, 1936 near Westbrook, MN.

Audrey was a manager at Edgerton's Travel in Valparaiso before starting her own travel agency, Travel Inc.

On February 16, 1957, she married Jack W. Slingsby.

Audrey is survived by her children: Mark Slingsby of Valparaiso, IN and Susan (Bruce) Burnett of South Bend, IN; her sisters: Marlys Jorgenson and Caryol Einertson; nieces: Marilyn Jorgenson and Nancy Clark; nephews: Larry Jorgenson and Bob Einertson; granddaughter, Brook (Brock) Muhlenkamp; and great grandchildren: Kelsey, Bailey, Riley and Patrick; and Audrey's cousins, Mary Ann Bosler, Myron Grams and Carolyn Lebsock.

Preceding Audrey in death are her husband, Jack; her parents; brother-in-laws: Lyle Jorgenson and Marvin Einertson; and niece, Brenda Kalkbrenner.

A Christian education for Mark and Susan was very important to Jack and Audrey. Therefore, memorial donations may be made in Audrey's honor to Immanuel Lutheran School in Valparaiso, IN or Resurrection Lutheran Academy in South Bend, IN.

Per the family's wishes, no public services are currently scheduled. A private service will take place at a later date in Valparaiso, IN.