GRIFFITH, IN - Audrey Dejnowski, 86 of Griffith, formerly of Calumet City and Chicago peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. She is survived by her seven children, David Dejnowski, Debra Murray loving daughter and devoted caregiver, Donna Bourgeois, Dale Dejnowski, Dana (Sandra) Dejnowski, Daryl Dejnowski, and Darin (Sandy) Dejnowski; grandchildren Jennifer, Melissa, Kevin, Dustin, Matthew, Dennis, Curtis, Arielle, and Ashley; 14 great grandchildren, former husband Raymond Dejnowski, and special friend Joelle McCoy. Audrey was preceeded in death by her parents Edward and Virginia Lorscheider and grandson Bryan Dejnowski.
A Visitation will be held Sunday, December 16, 2018 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Father Theodore Mens officiating. Burial at a later date at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.
Audrey was a former parishoner of St. Victors Church, Calumet City, IL. She was an avid attendee of the Griffith Senior Center and a Swinging Single. She enjoyed NASCAR, Pinochle, Bingo, computer card games, and mostly playing Tripoley with whoever she could get to play with.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at: