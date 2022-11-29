 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Audrey Gail Serrano

  • 0

Feb. 28, 1953 - Nov. 27, 2022

HOBART - Audrey Gail Serrano, age 69, of Hobart passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the St. Mary Medical Center.

Audrey was born February 28, 1953, in Hammond, Indiana to the late Lee Edward and Evelyn (Johnson) Hieke. She was a graduate of East Gary Edison High School. She worked as a beautician and an orthodontic assistant. Audrey loved to cook and collect cookbooks. She also collected Fentonware.

She is survived by her loving husband, Damaso Serrano of Hobart; her children: Eric (Tina) Serrano of Indianapolis, and Stephanie Marie (Michael) Vanderbok of Portage; three grandchildren: Kyle, Perry, and Allison; one great-grandchild, Kinlie; and her brother, Lawrence Hieke of Hobart.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Serrano; her parents; and a brother, Ronald Hieke.

Audrey will be cremated and her ashes will be buried in Calvary Cemetery at a future date.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts