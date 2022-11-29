Feb. 28, 1953 - Nov. 27, 2022

HOBART - Audrey Gail Serrano, age 69, of Hobart passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the St. Mary Medical Center.

Audrey was born February 28, 1953, in Hammond, Indiana to the late Lee Edward and Evelyn (Johnson) Hieke. She was a graduate of East Gary Edison High School. She worked as a beautician and an orthodontic assistant. Audrey loved to cook and collect cookbooks. She also collected Fentonware.

She is survived by her loving husband, Damaso Serrano of Hobart; her children: Eric (Tina) Serrano of Indianapolis, and Stephanie Marie (Michael) Vanderbok of Portage; three grandchildren: Kyle, Perry, and Allison; one great-grandchild, Kinlie; and her brother, Lawrence Hieke of Hobart.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Serrano; her parents; and a brother, Ronald Hieke.

Audrey will be cremated and her ashes will be buried in Calvary Cemetery at a future date.