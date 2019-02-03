VALPARAISO, IN - Audrey 'Grace' Lawton, 100, of Valparaiso formerly of Ridgewood, New Jersey passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She was born August 28, 1918 in Pittsburgh, PA to Hans and Signe (Svendsen) Amundsen. On May 16, 1948 she married Theodore Lawton who preceded her in death in 1977. Her premature and diminutive start to life should have been an indication as to what an independent and determined person she would become. Working as a bookkeeper and school crossing guard for many years after her husband's passing only contributed more to her generous nature and vivacious spirit.
Survivors include her daughters, Anita (Dave) Hollenbeck of Valparaiso, Linda (Alan) Bascom of Sudbury, Massachusetts, grandchildren: Dr. Laura Hollenbeck (Dr. Keith Chitty), Andrew (Marissa) Hollenbeck, Theodore (Erin) Bascom and Brittany Bascom and six great granddaughters. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jerome and Andrew Amundsen.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 N. Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 12:00 noon, Rev. Stephen H. Bongard officiating. The family wishes to thank the staff of Rittenhouse for their compassionate care of Grace.